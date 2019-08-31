Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Since Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.25 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Array BioPharma Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.64 beta indicates that Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -18.08% for Array BioPharma Inc. with consensus price target of $39.2. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 139.18%. Based on the data given earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.