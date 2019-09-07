Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

We are comparing Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.15 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Array BioPharma Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Codexis Inc. has beta of -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -18.08% for Array BioPharma Inc. with consensus price target of $39.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.