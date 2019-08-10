Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

This is a contrast between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.29 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Array BioPharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has a -18.08% downside potential and a consensus target price of $39.2. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, with potential downside of -9.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Array BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.