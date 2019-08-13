Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Array BioPharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.64 beta indicates that Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.08% and an $39.2 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.