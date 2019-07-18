Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Since Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.32 N/A -0.59 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.76 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Array BioPharma Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Array BioPharma Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Array BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Array BioPharma Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Array BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $39.2, while its potential downside is -15.46%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.64 average target price and a 38.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.