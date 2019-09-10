Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Array BioPharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Array BioPharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

Array BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has a -18.08% downside potential and a consensus target price of $39.2. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 2.50%. Based on the data given earlier, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.