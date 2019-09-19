Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 100.28 N/A -0.17 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see ArQule Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 11.6% respectively. ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.