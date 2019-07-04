Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 5 56.72 N/A -0.17 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.23 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -35.32% for ArQule Inc. with consensus target price of $7.69.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 71.6%. Insiders owned 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.