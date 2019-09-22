Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 105.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 7.16 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ArQule Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.18 beta means ArQule Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, and a 7.27% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ArQule Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.