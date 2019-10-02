Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 -2.51 93.06M -0.17 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.65 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 1,101,301,775.15% -29.1% -20.9% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.18 beta indicates that ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s -0.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. ArQule Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 26.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 71.4%. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.