Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 52.81 N/A -0.17 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 26.23 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ArQule Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. ArQule Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ArQule Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -23.79%. On the other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 110.45% and its consensus target price is $10.67. Based on the results delivered earlier, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.