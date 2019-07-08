Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ArQule Inc.
|5
|57.19
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|5
|10.53
|N/A
|-1.44
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.1%
|-32.1%
Risk & Volatility
ArQule Inc.’s 2.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.75 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given ArQule Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ArQule Inc. has a -29.64% downside potential and a consensus target price of $7.69.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ArQule Inc.
|3.11%
|6.78%
|89.76%
|57.89%
|110%
|127.44%
|Pfenex Inc.
|25.91%
|25.91%
|76.59%
|43.37%
|18.69%
|126.96%
For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
ArQule Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
