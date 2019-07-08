Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 5 57.19 N/A -0.17 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 5 10.53 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s 2.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ArQule Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc. has a -29.64% downside potential and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.