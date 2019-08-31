Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 111.89 N/A -0.17 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. Its rival Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, with potential downside of -14.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 46.3%. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.