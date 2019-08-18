Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Its Peers results

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ArQule Inc. has 77.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand ArQule Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ArQule Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.10% -20.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ArQule Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ArQule Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

With consensus target price of $7.69, ArQule Inc. has a potential downside of -14.17%. The potential upside of the peers is 136.20%. Based on the results shown earlier, ArQule Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ArQule Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than ArQule Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.18. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

ArQule Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.