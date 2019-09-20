Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 106.49 N/A -0.17 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is ArQule Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.14% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

Summary

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.