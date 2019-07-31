Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 54.27 N/A -0.17 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 25.33 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ArQule Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ArQule Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.69, while its potential downside is -25.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.