Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Since ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 52.02 N/A -0.17 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -22.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of ArQule Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.