Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ArQule Inc.
|6
|52.02
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Volatility & Risk
ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.
Liquidity
ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.69, and a -22.64% downside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Summary
ArQule Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
