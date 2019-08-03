Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 52.02 N/A -0.17 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.69, and a -22.64% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.