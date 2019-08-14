Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 113.51 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ArQule Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. ArQule Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -14.65%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, which is potential 720.61% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.