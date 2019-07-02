Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 5 53.85 N/A -0.17 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Chiasma Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -31.89%. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 71.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares and 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares. About 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.