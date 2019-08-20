Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 117.72 N/A -0.17 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.32 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ArQule Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -17.67%. Competitively the consensus target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 44.44% upside. The results provided earlier shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ArQule Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 59.8%. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.