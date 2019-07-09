Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 58.25 N/A -0.17 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.80 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ArQule Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.25 shows that ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta which is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ArQule Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential is -30.91% at a $7.69 consensus target price. On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 37.90% and its consensus target price is $114.64. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 0% respectively. About 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ArQule Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.