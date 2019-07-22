Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

This is a contrast between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 57.10 N/A -0.17 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.32 N/A -0.61 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

A beta of 2.25 shows that ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.37 beta which makes it 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. Its rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The downside potential is -29.51% for ArQule Inc. with consensus price target of $7.69. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.4, while its potential upside is 94.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 52.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

ArQule Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.