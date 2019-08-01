Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 52.81 N/A -0.17 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.48 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ArQule Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -23.79% and an $7.69 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 25.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares. Competitively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 127.44% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -27.9% weaker performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.