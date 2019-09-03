Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 114.65 N/A -0.17 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.41 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see ArQule Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.18. In other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -14.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 35% respectively. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.