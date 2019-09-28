Reviewing Arotech Corporation (ARTX)’s and IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN)’s results

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) and IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) compete with each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arotech Corporation 2 0.00 22.63M -0.01 0.00 IntriCon Corporation 19 0.00 8.14M 0.64 28.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arotech Corporation and IntriCon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arotech Corporation and IntriCon Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arotech Corporation 946,743,086.64% -0.2% -0.1% IntriCon Corporation 42,909,857.67% 7.4% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Arotech Corporation’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, IntriCon Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arotech Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival IntriCon Corporation is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. IntriCon Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arotech Corporation and IntriCon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IntriCon Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of IntriCon Corporation is $34, which is potential 75.17% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arotech Corporation and IntriCon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.7% and 75% respectively. Arotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, IntriCon Corporation has 7.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arotech Corporation 17.66% 11.03% -24.83% -38.67% -45.19% -17.37% IntriCon Corporation -1.1% -23.94% -21.83% -31.4% -67.84% -31.84%

For the past year Arotech Corporation has stronger performance than IntriCon Corporation

Summary

IntriCon Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Arotech Corporation.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.