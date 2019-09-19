Reviewing Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)’s and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s results

As General Building Materials companies, Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries Inc. 90 4.66 N/A 3.60 27.16 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 11 0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Armstrong World Industries Inc. and Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0.00% 61.6% 10.3% Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Armstrong Flooring Inc. has beta of 2.11 which is 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armstrong Flooring Inc. are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. Armstrong Flooring Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armstrong World Industries Inc. and Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a 7.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $104.75. Armstrong Flooring Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 15.77% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Armstrong Flooring Inc. appears more favorable than Armstrong World Industries Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong World Industries Inc. -2.24% -0.87% 13.29% 46.8% 45.62% 67.86% Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39%

For the past year Armstrong World Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Armstrong Flooring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.