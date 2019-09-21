Reviewing Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI)’s and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 11 0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00 PGT Innovations Inc. 15 1.29 N/A 1.01 15.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armstrong Flooring Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Armstrong Flooring Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PGT Innovations Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armstrong Flooring Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, PGT Innovations Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. PGT Innovations Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PGT Innovations Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 16.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armstrong Flooring Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 90.5% respectively. About 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, PGT Innovations Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% PGT Innovations Inc. -2.95% -1.89% 10.11% -0.62% -33.11% 1.7%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. had bearish trend while PGT Innovations Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PGT Innovations Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Armstrong Flooring Inc.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.