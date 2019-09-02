Reviewing Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI)’s and Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s results

We are contrasting Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 11 0.20 N/A -0.95 0.00 Installed Building Products Inc. 52 1.19 N/A 1.83 29.15

Table 1 demonstrates Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Installed Building Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Installed Building Products Inc. 0.00% 28.5% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s 2.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 111.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Installed Building Products Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Installed Building Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Installed Building Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Installed Building Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Installed Building Products Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

$8 is Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 18.17%. Installed Building Products Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 average target price and a -8.63% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Armstrong Flooring Inc. seems more appealing than Installed Building Products Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Installed Building Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 72.3% respectively. 1.6% are Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Installed Building Products Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% Installed Building Products Inc. -0.58% -7.6% 10.01% 31.23% -0.69% 58.15%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance while Installed Building Products Inc. has 58.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Installed Building Products Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.