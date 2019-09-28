Reviewing ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)’s and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO)’s results

As REIT – Residential companies, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 17 -3.15 58.37M -9.40 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 0.00 232.54M 0.64 38.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 346,615,201.90% -36.9% -4.2% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 924,612,326.04% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares and 17.52% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. -4.49% -3.56% -6.19% -14.99% -24.6% -12.83% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99%

For the past year ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. had bearish trend while New York Mortgage Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.