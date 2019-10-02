Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

We are comparing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 189,176,470.59% -176% -114.9% Soligenix Inc. 1,635,049,683.83% -139.2% -82.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Soligenix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Soligenix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 22.4% respectively. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Soligenix Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.