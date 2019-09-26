Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 4898.60 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.98. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Sage Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.