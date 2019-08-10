Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Since Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 26.40 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.98 and its 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40.5, with potential upside of 30.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 0% respectively. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.