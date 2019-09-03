Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Volatility and Risk
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 28.3%. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation
Summary
PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
