Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 28.3%. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.