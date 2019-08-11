Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.45 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $108.25, while its potential upside is 13.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 0% respectively. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.