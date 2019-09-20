Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Since Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.98 beta. From a competition point of view, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 3.1% respectively. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.