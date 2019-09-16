Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 31 29.59 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk & Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.98 and it happens to be 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nektar Therapeutics’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $31 consensus price target and a 54.15% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 94.8% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.