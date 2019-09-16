Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|Nektar Therapeutics
|31
|29.59
|N/A
|3.52
|8.08
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0.00%
|37.6%
|29.7%
Risk & Volatility
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.98 and it happens to be 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nektar Therapeutics’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.63 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nektar Therapeutics
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $31 consensus price target and a 54.15% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 94.8% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-11.39%
|-20.57%
|-10.05%
|-33.97%
|-44.23%
|-13.42%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.
Summary
Nektar Therapeutics beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
