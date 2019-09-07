Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 21.49% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 59.9% respectively. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.