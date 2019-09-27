Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.29 16.99M -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,758,980.14% -176% -114.9% MediWound Ltd. 541,652,054.71% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.98 beta means Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 198.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 78.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.