Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|8.04M
|-7.56
|0.00
|MediWound Ltd.
|3
|-0.29
|16.99M
|-0.20
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|188,758,980.14%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|MediWound Ltd.
|541,652,054.71%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.98 beta means Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 198.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 78.28%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.
Summary
MediWound Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
