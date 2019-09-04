Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 5.98 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.