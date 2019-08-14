Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.92 N/A -2.11 0.00

Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.