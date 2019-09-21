Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 53.9% respectively. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.