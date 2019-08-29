Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 45.38 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 223.60% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 31.4%. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.