Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Biofrontera AG beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.