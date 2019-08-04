Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 63.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.