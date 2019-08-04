Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 63.99%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
