Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s results

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.23 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 198.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -38.34% and its average price target is $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 96.6%. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.