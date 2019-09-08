Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 466.80%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
