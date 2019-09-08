Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 466.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.