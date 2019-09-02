Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

This is a contrast between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.73 N/A -2.15 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.98 beta. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 102.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.