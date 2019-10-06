Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|8.04M
|-7.56
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|29
|0.00
|57.22M
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|189,662,900.14%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|200,701,508.24%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 36.73%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
