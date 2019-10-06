Reviewing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 57.22M -2.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 189,662,900.14% -176% -114.9% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 200,701,508.24% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 36.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.