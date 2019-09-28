Reviewing Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH)’s and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s results

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 18 0.00 52.17M 0.31 55.33 VICI Properties Inc. 22 2.85 406.57M 1.47 14.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. VICI Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 295,413,363.53% 6.1% 1.4% VICI Properties Inc. 1,863,290,559.12% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, VICI Properties Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.88, while its potential upside is 14.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares and 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has stronger performance than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors VICI Properties Inc. beats Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.